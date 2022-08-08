LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major crash blocked the intersection near the westbound exit of Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley on Monday afternoon.

An ambulance was traveling on Jones responding to a call as a semi-tractor trailer was exiting the 215. The ambulance hit the semi as the semi was turning on its green light.

Three employees were in the ambulance and one was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash was reported by RTC just after 1 p.m. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a semi-truck turned sideways at the intersection.

This accident is being investigated to see if the ambulance is at fault.

This is a developing story.