LIVE: Clark County officials provide update on coronavirus, announce outreach effort in Hispanic community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County officials will host a news conference on Tuesday to give an update on the latest efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The county also plans to announce a new outreach effort to fight the growing number of COVID-19 cases occurring within the Hispanic community.

On Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District reported a total of 15,095 COVID-19 cases and 416 deaths in Clark County. There has been an uptick in cases, testing and hospitalizations over the last few weeks in both Clark County and Nevada. In the last 24 hours, hospitalizations jumped up 21.

The news conference will start at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on 8 News Now.

