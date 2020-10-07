County allocates $1.7M grant to help families pay for child care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of Clark County families dealing with financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic could get help with childcare costs.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson announced a $1.7M grant Wednesday that will go to United Way of Southern Nevada’s CARE program to help working families off-set the cost of child care. The money comes from the CARES Act and could help cover costs for as many as 750 children aged 12 and under.

Several Clark County sites currently offer School Daze child care programs. The cost is $20 a day or free if the family qualifies for free and reduced lunches. This new grant would help those families who are currently paying a fee.

“The additional funding will help more families secure assistance meeting child care needs if they currently don’t meet the income eligibility guidelines for receiving free and reduced lunches ,” said Commissioner Jim Gibson.

United Way of Southern Nevada’s CEO Kyle Rahn said access to safe, quality child care is essential for parents to return to work and rebuild the economy.

“The UWSN CARES provides up to $100 a week per child for families financially impacted by COVID-19. Approve child care providers will also be eligible for additional assistance to care for the children in the UWSN program,” Rahn said.

Aside from families, the money would help approved child care providers which could be eligible for stipends to cover costs for meals and snacks, needed PPE equipment, and partial reimbursement for educational support staff.

You can find an application and more details at this United Way of Southern Nevada link.