Live Now
The NFL Draft Top 1-10 Picks

Community organizations host meeting to offer help for people living with depression during pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hope Means Nevada Facebook

WATCH ZOOM MEETING:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community organizations and Nevada leaders are joining together Wednesday to address individuals living with depression during the pandemic.

With the ongoing stress and uncertainty the COVID-19 crisis brings, it is more crucial than ever to check in and talk to friends and family.

The discussion will be held in a zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to organizers, Nevada has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. One in three teens, ages 13-19, have considered taking their own life.

Hope Means Nevada, a nonprofit focused on reversing the youth suicide trend in Nevada, is launching an initiative “#ASK5,” as a way to encourage community members to reach out to friends and family.

HMN’s mission is to help provide access to mental health resources and a community of hope.

The Zoom meeting will include Hope Means Nevada founding committee members including Mary Ann Mele, Founding Partner, R&R Foundation; Julie Murray, CEO Moonridge Group; Maya Smith, Executive Director of The Born this Way Foundation; Lauren and Carolina Edgeworth, Las Vegas High School and co-chairwomen of the HMN teen team committee and Dr. Netski, UNLV School of Medicine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories