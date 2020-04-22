Community organizations host meeting to offer help for people living with depression during pandemic

WATCH ZOOM MEETING:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community organizations and Nevada leaders are joining together Wednesday to address individuals living with depression during the pandemic.

With the ongoing stress and uncertainty the COVID-19 crisis brings, it is more crucial than ever to check in and talk to friends and family.

The discussion will be held in a zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to organizers, Nevada has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. One in three teens, ages 13-19, have considered taking their own life.

Hope Means Nevada, a nonprofit focused on reversing the youth suicide trend in Nevada, is launching an initiative “#ASK5,” as a way to encourage community members to reach out to friends and family.

HMN’s mission is to help provide access to mental health resources and a community of hope.

The Zoom meeting will include Hope Means Nevada founding committee members including Mary Ann Mele, Founding Partner, R&R Foundation; Julie Murray, CEO Moonridge Group; Maya Smith, Executive Director of The Born this Way Foundation; Lauren and Carolina Edgeworth, Las Vegas High School and co-chairwomen of the HMN teen team committee and Dr. Netski, UNLV School of Medicine.