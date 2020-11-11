‘It’s been a very stressful election,’ Registrar of Voters says as ballot counting nears end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said he is looking forward to getting some sleep following what he calls a “very stressful election.”

During his daily morning briefing, Gloria said his team had 549 ballots go in Tuesday that represented signature cures and ID required ballots.

The deadline for mail-in ballot was Tuesday and 15 ballots arrived in the mail late in the day which were eligible to count. The deadline for signature cures is Thursday at 5 p.m. but Gloria said those are nearly done.

Gloria said “good progress” has also been made on the provisional ballots and determining which are eligible to be counted.

“We don’t have anticipate having any issue rolling those into the system tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, he said his staff had processed 1,200 ballots and the number of mail-in ballots arriving at the election department had significantly dwindled. However, there are still thousands of provisional ballots still going through a verification process.