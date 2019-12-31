CCFD news conference: 2-alarm structure fire at S. Decatur Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) confirmed a 2-alarm structure fire near Spring Mountain Road and S. Decatur Boulevard Monday, Dec. 30 at approximately 3:37 p.m.

CCFD responded to a report of a fire at 3625 S. Decatur Boulevard #1028, the Gloria Park Villa Apartments, with a high-level structural fire response sending 4 engines, 1 truck, 1 rescue, and 2 battalion chiefs which included resources from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Upon arrival, personnel reported smoke emanating from the eves of a two-story apartment building. A full second alarm was requested by the incident commander to assist with the fire. Six additional engines, 1 additional rescue, and 1 additional truck responded to the scene.

All occupants of the structure were safely evacuated with no injuries reported.

It is unknown how many total apartment units have been affected by smoke or flame. Firefighters made an offensive attack and are still working to extinguish the fire.

NVenergy and Southwest Gas were notified to respond to assist with utilities.

It is unknown if anyone has been displaced as the result of the incident or if the services of American Red Cross will be required.

Damage has not been estimated. The fire is under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.