County Commissioners approve NFL Draft events, lane closure plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — County Commissioners approve lane closures and events slated for NFL Draft 2020 in April.

The 85th NFL Draft will host various free events at iconic Las Vegas locations, April 23-25, 2020, the NFL announced today.

The Draft comes to Las Vegas as the Raiders prepare to embark on their first season in the city and at Allegiant Stadium.

"What's next? How can we make it bigger? How can we make it better?" County Commissioners discuss #NFL Draft, possible lane closures. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/tTdmsWMM4y #8NN pic.twitter.com/SI8eEEM40v — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 21, 2020

The NFL Draft Red Carpet, NFL Draft Main Stage and NFL Draft Experience will include free immersive activities and live entertainment performances, bringing a new level of excitement to the NFL Draft that only Las Vegas could provide.

NFL Draft site: County Commissioners discuss plans. Rendition of the red carpet at Bellagio Resort. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/tTdmsWMM4y #8NN pic.twitter.com/tky6hwoq0b — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 21, 2020

“Embracing Las Vegas’s unique energy and iconic locations as the backdrop for the 2020 NFL Draft will further elevate this growing event,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events.

Here are @NFL Draft 2020 site plans. Red Carpet stage will be on @Bellagio fountains location (biggest stage ever been there) draft experience will be behind @FlamingoVegas & @TheLINQ next to @CaesarsPalace Forum @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/X1ShEIt6DX — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 21, 2020

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration for our fans, the incoming prospects, and our partners, as we kick off the NFL’s next 100 years,” added O’Reilly.

Local partner communication as of Tuesday morning’s County Commissioner meeting are as follows:

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Strip, the NFL Draft Main Stage will be constructed next to the Caesars Forum. Free and open to the public, fans are invited to gather at the Draft Main Stage viewing zone to watch the first-round selections on Night 1 Thursday, April 23, Rounds 2-3 on Night 2 Friday, April 24, and Rounds 4-7 on Day 3 Saturday, April 25. The Main Stage will also host daily performances by headlining acts throughout the Draft.

Here are renderings the @NFLDraft Experience. There is room for thousands of people, along with activities including a chance to test your 40 yard dash time. There will also be a display of soon-to-be Las #Vegas @Raiders @NFL Championship Trophies. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/qE6FGjgbD7 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 21, 2020

All three days of the NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday.

PASSED: NFL Draft 2020: County Commissioners approve lane closures and events slated for NFL Draft 2020 in April #8NN pic.twitter.com/eao3wrLQVk — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 21, 2020

“The Raiders are thrilled to join the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the resort corridor, and the local community in welcoming fans to Las Vegas for the 2020 NFL Draft,” said Raiders President Marc Badain.

Red carpet on the fountains of the Bellagio? ✓

Main stage next to Caesars Forum & Link High Roller 🎡 ✓



The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is going to be something special. pic.twitter.com/XbN3K7K022 — The Raiders (@Raiders) January 21, 2020

“Just as the NFL journey begins on Draft weekend for many young players, the Silver and Black’s journey in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is also just beginning. There is no better place to showcase this special event than on the famous Las Vegas Boulevard, and fans will be treated to a truly unique experience in an iconic location,” added Badain.

Located adjacent to the NFL Draft Main Stage, the NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos® Triple Zero will be a free, three-day football festival highlighted by interactive games, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autograph sessions with NFL players and Legends, brand activations, giveaways and the NFL Shop presented by Visa. At the center of the action will be the NFL Draft Experience Stage, which will feature special performances by Las Vegas talent as well as interactive NFL-themed experiences.

NFL Draft Experiences will be free and open to fans at the following times:

Thursday, April 23: Noon – 9 PM PT or the end of round one

Friday, April 24: Noon – 9 PM PT or the end of round three

Saturday, April 25: 9 AM – 6 PM PT or the end of round seven

“We are excited to partner with the NFL and the Raiders for our first major event together in Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, CEO and President of the LVCVA.

“Our destination prides itself on creating unforgettable and epic events and experiences and we believe the 2020 Draft will be among the most thrilling events Las Vegas has ever hosted. We look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of NFL fans to our world-class destination on April 23,” added Hill.

Caesars Forum, the newest state-of-the-art conference center, located adjacent to the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip, will be host to Selection Square. This exclusive area will feature the team tables where representatives from each club will make their draft selections.

In the Tuesday morning Board of County Commissioner meeting, Commisioner Weekly commented on how the city will heavily depend on the media to let people know what will and how all will be impacted.

It was confirmed that new digital signs will help communicate with the public on lane closures as well.

Map of NFL Draft event locations

There will be numerous road closures and travel restrictions around the area leading up to the NFL Draft 200.

For Las Vegas residents who need to get to and from work in the area, planning ahead to avoid road closures was advised.

To date, temporary road detours begin April 8 with the Bellagio stage build causing two lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard to be closed.

Temporary road detours continue April 13 for 46 hours into April 15 for different phases of the stage build with a full closure of Flamingo Boulevard from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane.

The LINQ casino will also be impacted, so traffic will be approached from the east and access as usual.

Full event day road closures commence April 22, 2020, starting at 10 p.m.

One 24-hour road closure will take effect on April 25 to take down the 68-foot stage arch.

“We’ve done our best to think of all of the scenarios,” said Johnathan Barker, NFL Head of Live Event Production & Operations.

Schedule announced as of Tuesday morning announcement:

The 2020 NFL Draft will open on Thursday, April 23 with the official NFL Draft Red Carpet, which will be constructed on the famed Fountains of Bellagio.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. PST, attending prospects will make their debut on the carpet.

New this year, the red carpet will feature the Draft Red Carpet Stage, an exciting new addition to the opening event.

NFL Draft Main Stage, NFL Draft Experience Stage and Red Carpet Stage performers and schedules will be announced at a later date.

Visit NFL website for the latest NFL Draft updates and announcements.

Fans interested in receiving NFL Draft updates can register at this website.

Stay tuned for updates from 8 News NOW.