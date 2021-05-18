Clark County falls in line with CDC, state guidelines for masks, capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners voted in favor of updating the county’s reopening plan Tuesday which will mean as of June 1, fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks or socially distance. In addition, capacity limits will go away.

HAPPENING NOW Covid-19 mitigation revisions…Clark County commissioners discuss changes to the current Covid-19 mitigation plan @8newsnow pic.twitter.com/4XDRITzBTG — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) May 18, 2021

According to the county’s plan, masks will still be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

Last week, the CDC updated its guidelines saying fully vaccinated people can stop wearing face masks indoors and outdoors in most situations and don’t need to social distance. Sisolak quickly announced the state would follow suit.

At the commission meeting, a handful of people testified — all against wearing masks — and mostly concerned about children, or students, in the Clark County School District being forced to continue to wear masks.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people walking around the Strip mask-free and yet here we are debating whether our babies should be masked,” said Michelle Neilson, a mother of six.

Some of the parents who testified said they believed if the county loosened the mask mandate, the Clark County School District would do the same. Last week, the district said it would still require faces masks to be worn in schools but might revisit the issue again.

“If it’s not removed, I will not register my children in the fall. I will be homeschooling them,” said Lauro Cucio, a mother of two.

Over the past week, many local hotel-casinos have removed mask mandates for vaccinated guests, and in some cases employees. However, there is no real way to determine if guests are vaccinated.