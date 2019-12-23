City opens ‘Alpine Family Assistance Center’ for families impacted by Alpine Motel fire

WATCH:

The ‘Alpine Family Assistance Center’ at Dula Gym is now open for families affected by the Alpine Motel fire.

City staff is working with the Red Cross to find housing options to help those impacted by the fire that killed 6 people and injured over a dozen people on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Alpine Family Assistance Center is located at Dula Gym, 441 E Bonanza Road

The center will be open until 4 p.m. to access services.

City officials announced on Monday, at the center, that there will be no open code enforcement cases. They are promising a full investigation of the incident. Crews are still going through debris and working with the Fire Marshall’s office to determine if there is any evidence of a case being brought to the District Attorney’s Office.