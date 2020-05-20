WATCH: City of Las Vegas City Council meeting for Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas City Council held a meeting today, May 20 at 9 a.m. Mayor Carolyn F. Goodman invited the public to submit questions on city projects.

Public comment will be available for the items on the City Council and Redevelopment Agency agendas online and via email at citycouncillive@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Comments will be taken on individual items at the meeting and while the item has been called during the meeting.

In addition, the city is constantly updating its blog, with information, including city closures and event cancellations.