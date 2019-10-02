LIVE: City of Las Vegas’ 1 October Remembrance ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All-day Tuesday, the community came together to honor the lives of those lost two years ago during the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Many of the people injured that night are still dealing with scars on the inside and the outside, but each year of the anniversary there’s hope that the wounds will heal just a little bit more.

Tonight at 10:05 p.m., the City of Las Vegas will host a remembrance ceremony where Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the 58 victims killed. 10:05 p.m. is the time when the shooting started.

A candle will also be lit in memory of the 58 victims.

The Healing Garden, a place where those affected can go to cope, was created shortly after the shooting. Hundreds of people have gathered at the Healing Garden to find peace and solace over the past two years.

A total of 58 trees, one for each of the victims who died, were planted in the garden. Visitors also painted rocks, ornaments, along with words of encouragement around the garden.

When people walk down the path, they can also find photos of those who died on October 1, 2017; they’ll never be forgotten.

We are Vegas Stronger.