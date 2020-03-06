SXSW canceled in Austin due to coronavirus fears

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest (SXSW) tech, film, and music festival has been canceled for 2020 over virus fears.

Austin’s Mayor declares it a “public health disaster.”

There are no confirmed cases in Austin or Travis County. Cancelation of SXSW is out of precaution, weighing the impact of potential spread.

City and county leaders will provide an update to the community about the status of Spring Festival events, including SXSW, in light of COVID-19 at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. at Austin City Hall today, Friday, March 6, 2020.

