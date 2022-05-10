LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of Charleston Boulevard was closed to traffic between Nellis and Lamb boulevards for a few hours Tuesday morning due to a police standoff.

According to Metro police Lt. David Gordon, officers were on the scene of a standoff around 2:38 a.m. involving a man barricaded inside an apartment in the 4700 block of Charleston. The closure impacted Charleston from Arden to Arlington streets.

Gordon said the incident is domestic violence-related.

The road reopened around 7 a.m.