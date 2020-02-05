CDC updates public on health of US citizens returning from China, housed at MCAS Miramar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flight carrying American citizens evacuating the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China arrived at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (MCAS) Wednesday morning.

Dr. Braden will provide a health update on those who have recently traveled back from China and are housed at Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar. He will also provide an overview of HHS/CDC activities to help ensure patients’ health and safety as well as the safety of the Miramar community. A question and answer session to follow.

Approximately 170 passengers are undergoing screening and monitoring.

“We don’t believe these individuals pose a risk to the community because we’re doing all that we can, taking measures to minimize any potential exposure,” said Christopher Braden, M.D, Repatriation Team Lead, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.