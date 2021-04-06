CCSD details start of athletics and performing arts; 9 teams to be chosen to have scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) leaders on Tuesday teamed up with community organizations to hold a news conference to discuss the start of athletics and performing arts following the health and safety guidelines regarding COVID-19.

At the event held at Sierra High School, CCSD leaders discussed student-athlete testing, new athletic fields, scrimmage events, and spectator attendance. CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district has transformed 33 football fields for the restart to sports. It costs $55 million.

Each sporting event will use the occupancy restriction of the state, along with social distancing and wearing masks. All student athletes with do the saliva based testing before playing a game. All testing is expected back with in 48 hours. The Wynn Las Vegas is partnering with CCSD to make this happen.

The event also celebrated the many great community partnerships that have made it possible to have athletics and performing arts at CCSD schools this year, including CCSD’s partnership with the Raiders.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara announced the Las Vegas Raiders, CCSD partners, will allow students to do a Jamboree at Allegiant Stadium. It’s happening April 23-24. It’s a blind draw to pick the 9 teams who can attend on those days to scrimmage.

No spectators allowed.