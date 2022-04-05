LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Police released a dramatic video showing a school district police officer firing shots at a car with teenagers last week at Western High School. Two students went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened Tuesday, March 29, outside of the school as students were being dismissed for the day.

According to CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink, two officers assigned to the school were responding to reports of a fight in the parking lot with a possible weapon in a vehicle.

Police investigate a shooting involving CCSD police at Western High School on March 29, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

CCSDPD Officer Christopher Knight spotted the black car going through the parking lot toward a group of students, hitting one female student, and yelled at the students “get out of the way … stop” before firing three rounds at the car. The car sped away with Knight yelling “shots fired, shots fired.”

The entire incident was captured on Knight’s body-worn camera and shown at a late-morning news conference Tuesday.

“It was estimated the car was going 22 miles per hour. The posted speed limit on all CCSD parking lots is 5 miles per hour. The entire time the officers were yelling for students to get out of the way,” Zink said.

Two teens in the vehicle were injured. Zink said the driver dropped one girl off at home and her mother transported her to Sunrise Hospital to be treated. The driver then drove himself to University Medical Center for treatment. Both suffered minor wounds, Zink said.

CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink discusses officer-involved shooting. (KLAS-TV)

The student hit by the car was also transported to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

Zink said Metro police did find a firearm in the car. When the driver was released from the hospital, he was booked into juvenile detention and was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon on campus, and disregard for public safety.

“None of the juveniles in the vehicle are currently enrolled in CCSD schools,” Zink said.

Officer Knight has been employed with CCSDPD for nearly two years.

The investigation is ongoing, Zink said.