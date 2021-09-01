LIVE: CCSD board to discuss vaccine mandate for school employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School Board is holding a special meeting to consider whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all school district employees.

Around 60 percent of the district’s approximately 42,000 employees have provided proof of vaccination thus far. A mandate would require the remainder of teachers and staff to begin the vaccination process, though the district has not provided a potential timeline.

As of Wednesday, CCSD reported 1,651 total cases of COVID-19 among district employees and students. Elementary school students make up the largest percentage of positive tests at 47.3 percent of all cases.

