WATCH: CCEA holds news conference to give updated about negotiations with CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association held a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday to give an update on how the negotiation process is going between the teachers’ union and CCSD.

On Thursday, tension were at an all time high during the routine CCSD board meeting held at Liberty High School. After a heated public comment portion of the meeting, CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara felt it was wise to recess the rest of the meeting.

Those actions angered many of the union and their supporters who were in attendance, so they headed outside and chanted in protest, “we’ll be back!’