LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An RTC bus appeared to catch fire on U.S. 95 northbound Tuesday morning near Decatur. By the time 8NewsNow got an RTC FASTcam on the scene, there was white smoke billowing from the bus.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. and fire crews were on the scene quickly.

#FASTALERT 6:57 AM, Aug 31 2021

Vehicle on fire US-95 NB At Decatur Blvd

Right lane blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 31, 2021

The incident did cause some traffic delays for motorists.