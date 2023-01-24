LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car erupted in flames Tuesday morning on the freeway near downtown Las Vegas causing some major delays for commuters.

The car pulled over to the right side of U.S. 95 southbound near Las Vegas Boulevard and burst into flames around 7:45 a.m. Regional Transportation Commission traffic cameras captured the fire totally engulfing the vehicle.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Up to three lanes of U.S. 95 southbound were blocked for around 30 minutes causing major traffic delays.

There are no details on what caused the fire or about any occupants in the vehicle.