LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All the lanes on I-15 southbound near Owens Avenue have reopened to traffic after a crash and fire involving a semi-truck and SUV on the freeway and two-hour closure of most of the lanes during the morning commute.

According to Nevada State Police, the woman driver in the SUV, which caught fire, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

State police said the crash was reported at 7:15 a.m. and an initial investigation shows that a semi-truck failed to maintain its travel lane, crossing into a far right lane and striking the left rear of an SUV.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the collision caused the SUV to be redirected across all the travel lanes where it struck the center median barrier and then slid to the middle travel lane. She said the SUV did catch fire after the impact.

Wellman said impairment is not suspected at this time.