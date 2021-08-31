Candlelight vigil held in remembrance of college student killed in weekend shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Friends and family are remembering a young athlete who died over the weekend in a shooting.

According to police 23-year old Kieron Hatchett died on Sunday after being shot at the intersection of Rainbow and Westcliff when a car pulled up next to him.

Police say the suspect fired several shots inside the car and has not been found.

Prior to the shooting, police say the victim was at a dinner party inside a business when a fight took place prompting it to close.

There has been an outpouring of condolences on social media and tonight at 6:00 p.m. Hatchett’s family will hold a special candlelight vigil at East Las Vegas Park on Washington and Lamb.

Hatchett is described as a loving, enthusiastic and driven person.

His family says he was a dedicated athlete, playing basketball his whole life and into college.