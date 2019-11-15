Boring company people mover tunnel construction underway today

#LIVE Boring company people mover construction underway Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, November 15, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The $52 million tunnel project by Elon Musk’s Boring Company starts Friday. They will be drilling under the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The @boringcompany begins tunneling at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The innovative transportation system will transport convention attendees across the LVCC’s 200-acre campus in approx. one minute. @elonmusk 📷@lvnewsbureau — LVCVA (@LVCVA) November 15, 2019

This transportation project is planned to extend as far as McCarran International Airport, the Strip or to downtown Las Vegas. The three passenger station is slated to transport passengers from one side to the other in one minute.

Really excited to work with @LVCVA on our first commercial project. Viva Las Vegas Loop! pic.twitter.com/PY62pUUOoF — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 15, 2019

Construction is scheduled to be completed in January of 2021.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is also sharing live stream coverage.

Below is a conceptual rendering of an interior view of a Tesla vehicle in The Boring Company People Mover tunnel at the Las Vegas Convention Center, released November 2019.

This is a conceptual rendering of a Boring Company People Mover station at the Las Vegas Convention Center released in November 2019.

2019 Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Workers cut the storage rack from the base of the drill head as the Boring Company prepares to lower the drill head for the People Mover tunnel which will connect convention halls as part of the LVCCD Phase 2 construction in the Red Lot east of the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Workers align the drill head toward the tunnel as Boring Company prepares to start on the People Mover tunnel which will connect convention halls as part of the LVCCD Phase 2 construction in the Red Lot east of the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Aerial view, looking west, of the Boring Company People Mover drilling site at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall east entrance. The Boring Company is preparing a tunnel for the campus-wide People Mover which will run from the Convention Center South Hall to the new West Hall expansion.

Stay tuned for more updates of the Boring Company tunnel development.