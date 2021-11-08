Board of Trustees President holds news conference

Related Content CCSD Board of Trustees reconsiders firing Jara; President Cavazos expresses concerns about protocol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – CCSD Board of Trustee President Linda Cavazos issued a statement a day after Trustee Lola Brooks said the Board was reconsidering Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s termination and would address this and Jara’s accusations of harassment from other members in the next board meeting.

In a statement Board of Trustee President Cavazos said she was surprised to learn Brooks had shared agenda items, “I am surprised that a trustee would share confidential agenda information that has not been publicly posted,” Cavazos said. “We are not allowed to do that.”

She further says that she approved the agenda item(s) for the Nov. 18 meeting.