LIVE: Biden, Klobuchar, Buttigieg speak at ‘Moving America Forward’ forum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg will participate in the “Moving America Forward” forum on Sunday at UNLV.

Moving America Forward is a presidential candidate forum on infrastructure, jobs, and building a better America. 8 News Now will livestream the event starting at 2 p.m.

The bipartisan nonprofit group United for Infrastructure has organized the “Moving America Forward” presidential forum as an opportunity for candidates to address the challenges facing American’s roads and transit systems, bridges and railroads, ports and airports and water and wastewater systems— and to lay out their vision for an infrastructure plan that supports a strong economy, job creation, consumer safety and national security.

The event is co-hosted by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).