Police investigate deadly crash involving bicyclist at Simmons and Craig on Feb. 11, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash on Simmons Street near Craig Road involving a bicyclist.

According to police, a man in his 40s, who was not in a marked crosswalk, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning.

The driver of the vehicle called 9-1-1 and remained at the scene.

Simmons is closed to traffic in both directions at Craig.

This is a developing story.