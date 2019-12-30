Family of victim of Alpine Motel Apartments fire demand answers; attorney addresses public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attorney for one of the six victims of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire that happened on Dec. 21 is addressing the public to demand answers on behalf of the victim’s family.

According to the victim’s family, Cynthia Mikell, 61, had been a resident of the Alpine Motel Apartments for two years before the fire.

The family alleges that apartment complex residents were forced to use their stoves in an attempt to heat their units when it was cold due to the apartments not being heated.

“You cannot put profits over people. You have to keep people safe,” said family attorney, Marwan Porter.

According to the family, temperatures were in the low 30s during the week of Dec. 16 and on the day of the fire, Dec. 21 the temperature was 39 degrees.

Marwan Porter of The Cochran Firm provided additional information regarding the incident at the conference held at 701 East Bridger Street, Suite 540, Las Vegas, 89101.