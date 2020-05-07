1  of  3
Breaking News
Authorities: Georgia father and son arrested and charged with murder of black man who was killed on residential street Governor Sisolak announces Nevada to enter into Phase One of reopening plan May 9 Nevada jobless tally keeps climbing since casino closures
Live Now
CCSD Board of School Trustees virtual meeting

WATCH NOW: CCSD Board of School Trustees virtual meeting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CCSD Board of School Trustees meeting will be held on May 7 at 5 p.m. by video conference. There will be no physical location for the meeting.

All public comments were accepted by email at boardmtgcomments@nv.ccsd.net by 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Public comments received by that deadline will be posted on the board’s meeting website before the start of the meeting and noted for the record as each action item is heard by the Board.

Members of the public wishing to view the meeting can watch the live stream on the CCSD website.

WATCH LIVE AT THIS LINK AT 5PM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories