WATCH NOW: CCSD Board of School Trustees virtual meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CCSD Board of School Trustees meeting will be held on May 7 at 5 p.m. by video conference. There will be no physical location for the meeting.

All public comments were accepted by email at boardmtgcomments@nv.ccsd.net by 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Public comments received by that deadline will be posted on the board’s meeting website before the start of the meeting and noted for the record as each action item is heard by the Board.

Members of the public wishing to view the meeting can watch the live stream on the CCSD website.

