LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since passenger activity has declined due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, McCarran International Airport is now scaling back operations. The Department of Aviation has reduced the on-site workforce, and the following areas are now closed:

During this time, Terminal 3 remains open — although with limited services — during the E Concourse closure. Any flight previously scheduled to depart from the E Concourse will shift to the D Concourse. There will be signs posted for passengers in the airport.