LIVE AT 5: Family members hold march for Lesly Palacio

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends are gathering Friday night to remember the woman whose body was found in the desert just over a week ago. Family members organized a march Friday evening in honor of Lesly Palacio, whose body was found near the Valley of Fire State Park last week.

Earlier this week, Palacio’s family held a press conference, asking for the public and Metro to not forget about Lesly. They implored the police to continue the investigation until Lesly’s killers were brought to justice.

The search is still ongoing for 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra and 45-year-old Jose Antonio Rangel — the father and son connected to Palacio’s death.

According to court records, Erick Rangel-Ibarra is facing a charge of open murder, along with charges for destroying/concealing evidence.

Jose Antonio Rangel faces charges for destroying/concealing evidence and concealing or aiding a felony offfender.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Warrants for their arrests were officially issued Monday.

If you have any information as to where these men could be, please call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555 or Metro Police at 702-828-3111.