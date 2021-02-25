WATCH LIVE: CCSD Board of Trustees to hold meeting at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will meet Thursday night as students get closer to returning to the classroom.

Some pre-kindergarten through third grade CCSD students will be able to go back to school starting March 1. Over the course of the next several weeks, more students from higher grade levels will also be able to return to face-to-face instruction.

Thursday night’s meeting will take place at Las Vegas Academy, where a protest is set to also take place. Parents at the protest say they want schools to reopen now.

There are expected to be many parents chime in during the public comment portion of the meeting.

