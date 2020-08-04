WATCH: LVMPD holds virtual First Tuesday event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will live stream a countywide virtual First Tuesday event on at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. This marks the third month of presenting a digital interactive format to replace in-person meetings.

The August First Tuesday will be hosted by Captain Nichole Splinter of the Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing (IOCP) bureau.

Captain Splinter’s office performs a critical role in overseeing the continual review process for all issues surrounding the use of deadly force by police officers.

The single Facebook Live event replaces the in-person First Tuesday open-house meetings normally held at area commands throughout the valley. Citizens are invited to connect and interact by asking questions through the Facebook forum.