Suspect surrenders after 29-hour barricade; 4-year-old and babysitter taken hostage during incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody following a barricade and hostage situation that spanned two days in the southwest valley.

Metro Police say the original call came out at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday morning for the report of a stolen vehicle in the 8000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Blue Diamond Road.

Police encountered the man on a motorcycle in the area and a physical altercation ensued. Police say the man then reached for a gun in his vest that he was wearing.

After the man went for his gun, police say officers then disengaged and created space between them and the suspect. The suspect retreated into his apartment that was directly behind him.

At that point, police began treating the incident as a barricade. Police surrounded the hotel and evacuations had begun.

During evacuations, police approached the neighboring apartment to where the suspect retreated. As they got closer, they say a shot was fired in their direction from inside the neighboring apartment.

It was later revealed the suspect had used a hammer and a saw in his apartment to create an opening into the neighboring apartment. He was able to climb through that hole, and then the suspect took a female babysitter and four-year-old boy hostage.

During the investigation, as officers realized a hostage situation had unfolded, SWAT was called to the scene and negotiations began with the suspect via a cell phone.

Police say the suspect clearly stated that the two hostages were not free to leave.

After about two and a half hours, negotiators were able to get the suspect to release the four-year-old boy. At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, negotiators were able to get the suspect to release the babysitter, as well.

Twenty-nine hours after the situation began, police say they were able to get the suspect to peacefully surrender. They say the suspect walked out of the apartment with his hands up, at which point he was taken into custody.

LVMPD Deputy Chief Sasha Larkin says the de-escalation tactics used by Metro police and the SWAT team is what led to this peaceful ending.

“This is what these guys train for. There is a time where they need to use force and move quickly, but they also recognized this is one of those times we could slow down, communicate,” said Deputy Chief Larkin. “The subject was willing to communicate with us, and we used all of the negotiation tactics available to us to bring this to a peaceful resolution. It is all about the sanctity of life and de-escalation.”

The suspect faces the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Resisting with a deadly weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Stealing a vehicle

Kidnapping (x2)

Attempted murder on a police officer

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.