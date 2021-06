WATCH LIVE BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today at 4 p.m., Governor Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce “Vax Nevada Days,” the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive promotional program.

The press conference will be held at the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium.

This announcement comes after many other states, including California have announced vaccination incentive programs of their own.

8 News Now will stream the press conference live here and on our 8 News Now Facebook page.