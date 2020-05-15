Governor Sisolak provided update on Nevada’s Phase 1 ‘Roadmap to Recovery Plan’

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a news conference on May 15 at 3 p.m. to provide an update on Phase 1 of the Nevada United “Roadmap to Recovery Plan”.

The conference was held inside the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City and streamed online on the leg.state.nv.us website and here on the 8 News Now website and Facebook page.

Governor Sisolak opened the conference by discussing the 6.5 magnitude earthquake near Tonopah. He said the lights were swinging in his house, waking him up around 4 a.m.

Sisolak encouraged the public to continue to stay home when possible and wear face coverings.

“We are currently on day 20 of a downward trend,” said Governor Sisolak on the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Sisolak said COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to drop over the last 14-day period.

“In the last week, we have conducted over 17,000 tests,” added Governor Sisolak.

Sisolak says data is promising thus far, but it is too early to make determinations on when we will move into Phase 2.

The governor shared that majority of businesses are in general compliance with Phase 1 rules, while stating that repercussions and enforcements will take place in regards to those who are not following rules.

“I know Nevadans who are wearing face coverings,” Governor Sisolak speaking on the likelihood of people wearing masks if they know someone who’s been impacted by the virus.

“Wear your mask like a badge of honor,” added Governor Sisolak.

Regarding federal unemployment benefit extension programs, Governor Sisolak excitedly spoke about DETR announcing that those eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) can begin filing tomorrow, Saturday, May 16.

“I allowed DETR to hire non-contract or merit staff workers to help process claims,” said Governor Sisolak.

The number of people processing claims for DETR has increased from 75 to 238, and the governor says they need more.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program covers those not usually eligible for unemployment, and those without significant work history.

Sisolak said Nevadans are waiting for this program, so he is pleased DETR is ready.

According to Governor Sisolak, close to 80% of Nevadans have received their unemployment benefits.

In regards to reopening places of worship, Governor Sisolak says it is difficult to social distance in a house of worship and that is usually a place where the most vulnerable people are as well with many being of the older population. He says the state is working with faith leaders.

Throughout the conference, Governor Sisolak urged Nevadans to use face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by protecting yourself and others. He shared that the state will step up contract tracing as well.

Last week, Gov. Sisolak announced that the State was ready to enter Phase 1 of the plan. He also outlined what was expected of Nevadans when they venture out as well as the statewide safety standards that businesses would need to follow in order to resume operations on Saturday, May 9, 2020.