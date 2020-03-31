Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force to outline new guidelines

LIVE: Pres. Trump, coronavirus task force to outline new guidelines

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the White House coronavirus task force will provide an update Tuesday on efforts in the war against COVID-19. Pres. Trump is expected to outline new guidelines that were recently extended until April 30.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,600, eclipsing China’s official count. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Tuesday that deaths in New York state had risen more than 300 from the day before, reaching about 1,550, mostly in New York City. That puts the U.S. ahead of China’s official death toll of about 3,300.

