LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The city of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that it will issue time-limited alcohol delivery permits to businesses that have existing alcohol and food service licenses. The permits would allow those businesses to deliver alcohol with a meal for the next 30 days.

According to a city news release, "The city has heard from business owners that this plan would be especially helpful, as their operations are being impacted due to closures/restrictions relating to the coronavirus."