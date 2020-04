WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo will address the media at 2 p.m. on April 17 to discuss issues surrounding the CCDC jail population, the health, and safety of LVMPD employees and the outlook of the agency as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

The news conference will be live-streamed here at 2 p.m. and our our 8 News NOW Facebook page.

Questions during the press conference can be sent to a13653o@lvmpd.com. These questions will be asked by a PIO on your behalf.