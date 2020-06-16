WATCH NOW: Sheriff Lombardo addresses interaction between LVMPD police and protesters over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a news conference at LVMPD’s Headquarters on June 16 to address the interaction between police and protesters over the weekend. LVMPD says it has monitored and responded to 87 protests across Las Vegas in the past few weeks.

“Officers have shown care and restraint in the face of incredible conflict,” said Sheriff Lombardo at the beginning of the news briefing.

Regarding Saturday’s protests, Sheriff Lombardo said officers issued several dispersal orders “due to safety concerns.”

According to LVMPD, one legal observer “shoved their cellphone camera up to an officer’s face in a confrontational manner,” added Sheriff Lombardo.

Another he said left the median and approached a police vehicle and leaned into the window.

Before showing videos of the legal observers, @Sheriff_LVMPD said they were "actively participating, not observing." Police say 6 were detained.



Observers were "antagonizing and obstructing our officers," the Sheriff said #8NN



Story from @orko_manna: https://t.co/SczcDM70BN pic.twitter.com/3t9F2xnPcY — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 16, 2020

“This is not healthy for Las Vegas. It only emboldens agitators and extremists… to do something that harms our community,” said Sheriff Lombardo when describing the legal observer’s actions during Saturday’s protest.

Sheriff Lombardo says they are still in the early stages of the investigation of complaints from the public. There were 4 citations issued to legal observers at the scene on Saturday.