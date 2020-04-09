LIVE AT 11 AM: Clark County, local officials provide coronavirus update for April 9

1  of  3
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and other local officials will provide the community with an update on the latest efforts responding to the coronavirus situation at a news conference at 11 a.m. on April 9 in the Commission Chambers of the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

Taking part in the news conference will be Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling, Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, and Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller.

