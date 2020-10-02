WATCH LIVE: City of Las Vegas hosts Remembrance Ceremony, name reading in honor of #1October victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the third anniversary of 1 October, the City of Las Vegas and the Get Outdoors Nevada organization are scheduled to host a ceremony in remembrance of those we lost during the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting tragedy.

The ceremony will include the reading of the names of the victims by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and city of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman.

A bell will toll and a candle will be lit in remembrance for each person we lost as a result of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

You can catch the ceremony here LIVE starting at about 10 p.m. in the video player above.