SNHD answers questions about alternative care facility, new text, email COVID-19 notification system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) hosted a virtual question and answer briefing at 1 p.m. March 31 on the Zoom cloud conferencing platform. Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD Acting Chief Health Officer, answered questions about the Southern Nevada District Board of Health’s approval of an Alternative Care Facility.

“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be forced to stay in the facility. The facility is for those who don’t have a home to go to in order to self-isolate,” said Dr. Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer.

SNHD Medical Investigator, Dr. Vit Kraushaar, discussed the Health District’s new text and email-based notification system that will assist in notifying individuals who have traveled to areas where transmission of COVID-19 is widespread, or who are contacts of a confirmed case.

Some individuals may also be contacted by telephone in addition to receiving a text or e-mail notification.

“It serves as an additional tool to reach people and notify them if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Normally it can take hours or days. This will be instant,” said Dr. Vit Kraushaar, SNHD Medical Investigator.

As of March 29, 2020, the Health District is reporting 869 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

The Health District has reassigned resources from within the agency to assist with contact investigations, to provide information and instructions to individuals who have COVID-19 and who are high-risk contacts, and to assist facilities with investigations and screenings.

This new system will allow people who have a known exposure but are at lower risk to receive an important notification so they can take steps to monitor their health and contact the Health District if they have questions or concerns.

When a person receives an alert, they are advised based on their specific circumstances to monitor their symptoms and, if applicable, self-quarantine for 14 days. The system provides links to instructions, the declaration of quarantine, and resources for individuals.

As more testing occurs in Southern Nevada and the state, more cases of COVID-19 will be identified and reported.

While many people do require hospitalization and supportive care, many more people will experience mild symptoms and will be isolated at home during the course of their illness.

Health District staff is continuing to look for resources and solutions to manage the outbreak and provide the community with information. This notification system will allow people who are not sick but may be at risk for becoming ill to take additional precautions to help keep themselves and others healthy.

The Health District continues to remind people to:

Avoid all non-essential travel and social interactions.

Work from home, when possible, and do not gather in groups.

Stay at least 6 feet apart from others.

Persons 50+ years old and those who have chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or a weakened immune system are most at risk.

Stay home, local community transmission is common, and if you are sick, you must stay home.

Staying home can save the life of another Nevadan.

If your symptoms get worse, consult with your doctor by phone.

Stay home for at least seven days after your symptoms started and be fever-free/without cough or sore throat for three days without the assistance of medicine before returning to your routine.