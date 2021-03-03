Fire at residential complex near Eastern, Sahara under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Part of northbound Eastern Avenue is blocked south of Sahara Boulevard as the Clark County Fire Department investigates a residential fire in the area.

According to Metro Police, the fire was started in a car at the Tarry Towne apartment complex on Old Forge Lane. When police arrived at the scene, they evacuated residents from eight apartments.

The fire spread to two other vehicles and caused damage to a building.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.