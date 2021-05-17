LIVE: Amari Nicholson’s family holds news conference, honors toddler with balloon release

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Amari Nicholson is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to thank the community for the support it has shown since the boy’s disappearance.

The toddler was killed this month by his mother’s boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes.

Officials say Rhodes, 27, admitted to beating Amari to death on May 5 after the child urinated on himself.

Rhodes did not appear in court on Monday. His arraignment was set for June 1. Aside from murder charges, Rhodes faces four new charges of resisting a public officer with a firearm and four charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

The family continues to seek justice for the child’s murder. Their news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. across the street from the Siegel Suites on 455 East Twain Avenue.

Nevada Child Seekers says the family will honor Amari with a balloon release.

WATCH: The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy spoke with Amari’s mother last week. You can watch the full interview below.