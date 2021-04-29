WATCH: Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo Memorial Scholarship awarded to 12 teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 12 teens will receive collage scholarships Thursday afternoon. Named in honor of two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers tragically killed in an ambush in 2014, the Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo Memorial scholarship will be awarded to children of law enforcement and corrections.

This is the seventh consecutive year the scholarships have been given out. The twelve 2021 recipients, chosen from a pool of 60 applicants, will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to offset the costs of tuition, fees, and books related to the college or vocational school of their choice.

The LVMPD Foundation raises scholarship funds through the generosity of individual and corporate donors. To date, the LVMPD Foundation has granted $370,000 in scholarships to 74 students through this program.