Allegiant unveils Golden Knights themed plane

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines and the Las Vegas Golden Knights held an induction ceremony to unveil and celebrate their newly painted plane which honors the Las Vegas hockey team.

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz called it an incredibly exciting day the organization.

“It’s not enough that the Golden Knights, throughout their first two years were number one in retail sales in the National Hockey League, or that we have over 35,000 people in the state of Nevada who have put the Golden Knights logo on their license plate, now through our partnership with Allegiant … we’ve got this beautiful bad boy.”

The Airbus A319 Allegiant Airlines plane features the Vegas Golden Knights logo. (KLAS-TV)

The newly painted Airbus A319 featuring the Vegas Golden Knights was parked on McCarran International Airport’s tarmac. The plane features a dark gray backdrop with the Allegiant sunburst logo on the tail and the Vegas Golden Knights logo on the back portion of the plane.

“Allegiant is Vegas born just like the Golden Knights,” Bubolz said.

Allegiant Airlines, which is the official domestic airline of the Vegas Golden Knight, only served three cities in its first year at McCarran International Airport, it now serves 50 cities and has more than 300 flights a week.