Ceremony at Palo Verde High School honors teacher killed on 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Palo Verde High School teacher Barbara Edwards was aboard American Airlines Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. She was one of thousands of Americans killed that day in the terrorist attacks.

Palo Verde High School staff and students gather to honor a Las Vegas teacher who was aboard American Airlines Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

School staff and students gathered at 8:30 a.m. to honor her life and the high school’s Air Force ROTC held its annual flag re-dedication ceremony. The students maintain a memorial to Edwards at the school.

Palo Verde HS teacher Barbara Edwards was aboard American Airlines Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon.

Edwards, 58, who taught French and German, was one of the 64 people on board that plane. She had been friends on the East Coast and was returning to Las Vegas when she was killed.