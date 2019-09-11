Ceremony at Palo Verde High School honors teacher killed on 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Palo Verde High School teacher Barbara Edwards was aboard American Airlines Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. She was one of thousands of Americans killed that day in the terrorist attacks.
School staff and students gathered at 8:30 a.m. to honor her life and the high school’s Air Force ROTC held its annual flag re-dedication ceremony. The students maintain a memorial to Edwards at the school.
Edwards, 58, who taught French and German, was one of the 64 people on board that plane. She had been friends on the East Coast and was returning to Las Vegas when she was killed.