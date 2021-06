LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound lanes of 215 just reopened near Tropicana following a crash investigation that forced motorists to be diverted off the freeway earlier this morning.

#FASTALERT 5:04 AM, Jun 25 2021

Crash 215 SB South of Tropicana Ave

CC-215 SB Closed at Tropicana

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 25, 2021