LIVE: 131st Rose Parade; New Year’s Day tradition

PASADENA (KTLA) — A Southern California New Year’s Day tradition, the Rose Parade, runs along a 5 1/2-mile route in Pasadena. This year the parade includes 39 floral-decorated floats, 20 marching bands, 17 equestrians units, and the Royal Court and Rose Queen.

Put on by the Tournament of Roses, the 131st Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. PT Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. This year marks the 73rd consecutive television broadcast of the Rose Parade on KTLA news broadcasts.

The theme for the 2020 parade is “The Power of Hope,” which the tournament says “celebrates the influence of optimism and hope.”

The 3 grand marshals for the parade are Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actress Gina Torres, and performer Rita Moreno.

The 102nd Rose Queen is Camille Kennedy of Pasadena, a senior at La Salle College Preparatory.

KTLA’s hosts for the broadcast are Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines, and Micah Ohlman. Fans of the marching bands can watch the “Band Cam” – a raw, unedited feed devoted to the bands in the parade – on the KTLA’s Facebook or YouTube page.