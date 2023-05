Traffic delays on I-15 southbound out of Las Vegas as Memorial Day traffic leaves the valley. (Credit: RTC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day visitors leaving Las Vegas and heading back to California and other destinations are facing some delays. According to the RTC, there is a 12-mile traffic back on I-15 southbound out of Las Vegas near the California border due to heavy traffic.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as thousands of drivers hit the roads as the Memorial Day holiday weekend comes to a close.